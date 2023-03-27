Controversial tweeting army general, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that he will retire from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) this year.

In a tweet shared on Monday morning, Muhoozi wrote that “…Christ is once again my only commander in Chief. I will be retiring from the UPDF this year.”

In March last year, Muhoozi made a similar announcement that saw his father in October drop him as the Commander of Land Forces but also promoted him from the rank of Lieutenant General to General.

Additionally, the president appointed him as senior presidential adviser on special operations.

If Muhoozi is granted the honor of retirement this year from the army, he would go down in history as one of the youngest generals to retire at his age.

The general will in April this year celebrate his 49th birthday.