The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, says the appointment of First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba in the recent cabinet reshuffle is meant to dissolve Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group he launched a few weeks ago.

On Thursday President Museveni amended his cabinet list. Gen Muhoozi was appointed as the new Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) while his two other leaders in PLU: Lilian Aber and Balaam Barugahare were appointed ministers.

However, Muhoozi’s appointment has been interpreted by some politicians as a move by the president to dissolve the PLU pressure group which they say was threatening to become a political threat to the ruling National Resistance Movement

NEED’s spokesperson, Moses Matovu tells KFM that Muhoozi’s appointment is also another sign of killing the efforts of Democratic-Seeking Forces who are agitating for a transition since, saying the CDF position enables Muhoozi to easily takeover power.

“I can ably state that PLU has been left redundant and maybe it is a recruitment hub for self-seekers with no clear future. The patron of PLU has been made CDF, and other members of the group have been given positions,” said Mr Matovu.