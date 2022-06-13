First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition in which he is accused of expressing his presidential ambitions while celebrating his 48th birthday, yet he is still a serving army officer to replace his father, President Museveni, who has been in power for close to four decades.

In their May 19 joint response to the petition lodged by lawyer Gawaya Tegulle, Gen Muhoozi, the Attorney General (AG) and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) aver that the petition against them is filed before a wrong court since it does not require a constitutional interpretation.

“The respondents (Muhoozi, AG and CDF), shall contend that the petition is misconceived and incompetent in as far as it does not raise any questions for constitutional interpretation and shall pray that it be dismissed with costs to the respondents,” the defence reads in part.

