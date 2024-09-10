The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has praised the former CDF, the late Gen Aronda Nyakairima, for his significant contributions to Uganda’s stability and security.

Addressing the opening of the three-day Kampala Defence and Security Expo 2024 at the Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo on Tuesday, Gen Kainerugaba highlighted the late general’s pivotal role in regional peace efforts. These efforts culminated in Uganda being the first country to deploy troops to Somalia in 2007 under the African Union mission.

“Remembering and honouring Gen Aronda is important because it symbolises commitment to national service, security, and peace. His leadership and reforms have had a lasting influence on Uganda’s defence forces and on our civil administration,” Muhoozi said.

The event, themed “Celebrating the life of General Aronda Nyakairima, a paragon of revolutionary sacrifice, pan-Africanism, patriotism, courage, and an accomplished freedom fighter,” will run for three days.