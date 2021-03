The commander of Special Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, yesterday launched the Covid-19 vaccination exercise at the Forces’ headquarters in Entebbe.

The SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Dennis Omara, said after the launch, the directors and commanding officers under Special Forces Command (SFC) would also begin getting the shots.

The exercise was launched by both Lt Gen Muhoozi and the UPDF director of health services, Brig Stephen Kusasira, who also received a jab of AstraZeneca.