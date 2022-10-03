Social media exploded on Monday, October 3 following a tweet by Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of UPDF’s Land Forces in which he said it would not take him and his army two weeks to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Muhoozi further questioned Kenya’s rule of law and constitution, explaining that there is only a revolution that will soon be announced.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it,” one of his tweets reads.

His tweet was followed by reactions from both civilians and politicians. Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) founding president, Kizza Besigye has come out to react on Muhoozi’s tweet. According to Besigye, Muhoozi is now above the military and state laws.

“Comdr of Ug’s Military (Land Forces) says Constitution & Rule of Law is a joke! No doubt kidnap & torture of Ugandans takes place publicly with impunity. Parliament, expectedly, can only lament; Gen Muhoozi is clearly above the Military & State laws,”Besigye tweeted on Monday.

Several social media users have since come out to conclude that Muhoozi’s Twitter account has been hacked. The controversial tweet has followed a series of posts attacking National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi over the weekend.