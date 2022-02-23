By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of security Jim Muhwezi has said that he is not aware of the ongoing plot by the opposition members of parliament to censure him.

Opposition MPs two weeks ago moved a censure motion against Muhwezi on account of failing to account for torture, brutal arrests, and violation of human rights by security organs on Ugandans.

In an interview with journalists at Parliament, Muhwezi said that if there is any motion of such kind, it must be a mistake or wrongly addressed.

Muwezi said that the opposition motion justifies nothing, especially when government condemns torture against humanity and a statement was tabled in parliament.