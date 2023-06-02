By Jane Nafula

The family of Mukajanga who is remembered for executing the Uganda Martyrs has asked for special recognition during the Martyrs Day celebration held annually on June 3rd.

In 1886, Mukajanga, acting on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga killed 45 Christians at Namugongo in present day Wakiso district.

His descendants have demanded that they should be included in preparations of Martyrs day celebrations.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, Christine Nakazzi, the administrator of Mukajanga’s lineage says if he hadn’t fulfilled his obligation of killing the martyrs, the world would not be celebrating their legacy.

Nakazzi says there is more to Mukajanga that the public does not know and thus his family should be allowed to share it during the Martyr’s Day festivities.

She adds that Mukajanga should not be judged harshly but should be considered as a person who was simply fulfilling his duty as the loyal servant of Kabaka Mwanga 11.

She meanwhile says Mukajanga died a reformed Christian who was later named Paul Kibuuka and that many of his relatives are priests.