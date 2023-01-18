Rev. Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo has been elected the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese, replacing Bishop James William Ssebagala. The Province of Church of Uganda confirmed Ssebagala’s retirement in March, last year after he clocked the Church’s mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

According to the statement released by the provincial secretary, Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the new Bishop will be consecrated and enthroned on February 26, 2023, at St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono district.

He is currently the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono. Prior to this position, he served as a parish priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

Rev. Kagodo has ordained a deacon on 9th June 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on December 12, 2004.

He earned a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.