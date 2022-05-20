By Prossy Kisakye

The parliamentary Local government public Accounts committee has handed over the two Mukono municipal council officials to police CID at parliament for failure to recover funds from one of their staff who defrauded the council in February 2021.

The committee chaired by Layibi-Bardege Division county MP Martin Ojara Mapenduzi decided to send the Human Resource officer Toni Violet Nakafu and Town clerk Godfrey Kiseka to police after they discovered that the two did not recover Shs1.7 million advanced to one of their staff Michael Balitumya .

This was revealed in the Auditor General Report for the financial year 2021 which indicated that Mukono municipal council authorized double payment to Balitumya who was their staff working as an assistant Education officer at St. Charles Lwanga secondary School in Bukerere, yet he was also getting a salary from Muni university at the same time.

This prompted the committee chairperson Martin Mapenduzi to direct the police officers attached to the committee to detain the two and make the statement detailing on how to recover the money.