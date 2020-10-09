

Mukono district COVID 19 task force has established an independent committee to man Namanve Industrial Park, and implement the Standard Operating Procedures.

The district yesterday realized a raise in the covid-19 cases of 134 cases, from August 2020 with 96 of them coming from Namanve Industrial Park.

The Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwine says that the increasing numbers have worried leaders, prompting them to come up with more measures against the pandemic.

He has threatened to close non-compliant factories.