By Diphas Kiguli

The police have revealed that the results from the DNA tests conducted on the eleven pupils of Salama School for the Blind who perished in the fire are expected next week. The fierce fire gutted the learners’ dormitory in Mukono town on Tuesday this week.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, taking of blood samples from parents and relatives was concluded yesterday.

He has called for patience from the bereaved families and the general public as police handle the matter.

The school administrators confirm that 13 parents turned up at the police forensic laboratory at Naguru in Kampala to submit samples.

According to one of the teachers Innocent Tumwesigye, there has not been any positive identification of the remains yet.

The woman Member of Parliament for Mukono district, Hannifah Nabukera has asked parents to be patient, urging the police to hasten the process of identification of the deceased’s bodies to ensure their relatives get closure with their burial.