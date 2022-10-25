By Jessica Sabano | Monitor

At least 11 pupils were on Tuesday confirmed dead and seven others fighting for their lives in hospital after fire burnt a girls’ dormitory at Salama School for the Blind in Luga Village, Ntanzi Parish, Mukono District.

As police detectives are trying to piece evidence together to establish the cause of the fire that is said to have started at around midnight at the government facility, this what we have gathered so far.

The dormitory was housing primary one to three pupils, aged between seven and 10.

Preliminary information gathered by this publication also indicates that the fire started from one of the windows.

“The fire began at around midnight. It started from a window in one of the girls’ dormitories for P1 to P3,” said Mr. Ernest Mwebesa, the chairperson PTA.

According to him, all the 11 victims were burnt beyond recognition and will require DNA tests for identification while the survivors sustained severe burns.