The International Crimes Division of the High Court has set 25th, 27th, 28th and 29th January 2021 for hearing a case against jailed ADF rebel leader Jamir Mukulu and his group.

Mukulu and 37 others are facing charges of murder, terrorism, belonging to ADF terrorists group and other serious charges.

Today the accused appeared via visual audio link and confirmed to registrar Beatrice Atingu through their advocates the languages they are to use during trial.

Mukulu was arrested from Tanzania and extradited to Uganda in 2015 on charges of terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and being a member of a terrorist group (ADF).

He had reportedly commanded his co accused to acquire firearms and trainings in the neighboring countries and funding for social, economic, political and religious motives.

The state alleges that Mukulu and the group raided Muslim communities most of whom they disregarded on particular matters like where to face while conducting prayers.

As a result, leaders such as Sheikh Yunus Mandana and the top Shia Cleric Dakitoor Muwaya were gunned down under his command before he also attacked Bugiri Police Station and killed two Police Officers Karin Tenywa and Muzamir Babale.