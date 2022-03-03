By Christine Nakyeyune

The permanent secretary of the ministry of health Dr. Diana Atwiine has issued a letter of interdiction to Dr Byarugaba Baterana, who was until today, the executive director of Mulago referral hospital.

Baterana was arrested earlier this week on allegations of mismanagement of office, among others.

In a letter dated 2nd March, Dr Atwiine informed Baterana that she was responding to the investigations of the statehouse Health monitoring unit, involving acts of financial impropriety and abuse of office.

Dr Atwiine referred the interdiction to sections F-s and F-r of the public service standing orders of 2021, noting that Dr Baterana has to stay out of office, to allow investigations. He will however continue to receive half-pay of his salary, until he has been cleared of all charges, or convicted.

Baterana was asked to hand over office to his deputy director Dr. Rosemary Byanyima and warned against any attempts to get out of the country before prosecution concludes on his case.