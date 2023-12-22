By Daily Monitor

A team of medical experts from Uganda and India performed a kidney transplant at Mulago Hospital on Wednesday, the first in the country, sources have revealed.

The surgery to place a healthy kidney from a donor into a 24-year-old male whose kidneys no longer functioned, was done at the newly established organ transplant unit at the national re- ferral hospital. Sources familiar with the four-hour operation said it was deemed a success and both patients were stable after the operations.