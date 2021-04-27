By Ritah Kemigisa

Following the current water shortages in the country, Mulago National referral Hospital has started rationing water supply.

The hospital’s executive Director Dr Byarugaba Baterana says it is not true that the hospital’s water supply has been cut off due to a huge debt but rather they are in talks with National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to increase supply.

He however says since the water is not enough at the moment, they have to evenly distribute it amongst key departments during the day and night.



NWSC has since revealed that water shortages is a battle they intend to win as soon as possible and are stepping up the fight to ensure 100% coverage dream despite the challenges at hand.

The corporation is currently constructing a 240million litres per day water treatment plant in Katosi, Mukono district.