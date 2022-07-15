By Juliet Nalwooga

In a move meant to improve the quality of health care in the country, Mulago National Referral Hospital has started training specialized endoscopy and laparoscopy surgeons.

Endoscopy is a medical procedure in which an instrument is introduced into the body to give a view of its internal parts while laparoscopy is a surgical procedure in which a fibre-optic instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to view the organs in the abdomen or permit small-scale surgery.

Dr John Ssekabira a senior surgeon says previously, most experts in this field have been mainly trained abroad due to shortage of training facilities in the country until Uganda adopted a retooling program for its own surgeons in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

He adds that the establishment of this state of the art training facility for Ugandan doctors is a great boost to the surgery sector not just in Uganda, but the entire region.