By Nobert Atukunda

The last batch of recovered coronavirus patients is set to be discharged from Mulago National Specialized hospital today.

Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the hospital executive director says they are waiting for the second results before the patients can be discharged later today.

Out of the 23 Covid-19 patients admitted at the hospital, 21 have since been discharged. The total number of recoveries so far is 47.

Globally, there have been 3,064,000 cases, 211,000 deaths and 922,000 recoveries, and the US tops the list with over 1million cases.

In East Africa, Kenya has recorded the highest number of cases at 363, Tanzania 299, Rwanda 207, Uganda 79, Burundi 11.