Prossy Kisakye

Minister of state for planning and economic development, David Bahati says that the budgets that were appropriated for municipalities will continue funding the newly created cities as government finalizes plans to fully fund them.

This was after Bukoto East Member of Parliament Florence Namayanja raised a matter of national importance on the challenging conditions in which the new cities are operating saying ministry of finance is yet to even release funds for the third quarter.

However, Bahati told the house that government agreed that the budget for municipalities should help cities take off as they make preparations to fully fund them.

On 1st July 2020 10 new cities were operationalized including Masaka, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, among others