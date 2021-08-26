By Prossy Kisakye

Following the rampant killings in the Greater Masaka region, the opposition Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has asked the government to invest more in the Criminal Investigations Directorate to enable it carry out thorough investigations.

Just this morning, residents of Kisaali in Kimanya-Kabonera discovered a dead body of a 35-year old man less than 12 hours after the murder of a 70- year old woman, raising the total number of murders in the region to 19.

Addressing journalists earlier today, ANT’s president general, Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, blamed the ongoing murders on poor investigations.

The police spokesperson for the southern region, Muhammad Nsubuga, has since revealed that preliminary investigations show that most of the incidents in greater Masaka are linked to land wrangles.