

As Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Peace Day, government is asked to ensure administration of justice to all in the political, social and economic spheres for the country to have meaningful peace.

The presidential flag bearer of opposition Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu tells KFM that peace can only be attained through a fair justice systems, creating avenues for social-economic development, and fighting corruption among other things.

International Peace Day is celebrated every 21st September globally. It was declared by UN Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideas of peace through observing 24hrs of non-violence and cease fire.

This year the day will be celebrated under the theme ‘’Shaping Peace together’’.