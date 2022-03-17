By Prossy Kisakye

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) president Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, condemns the manner in which Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was censored from the position of a Commissioner.

The motion for the removal of Zaake was moved by Bardege-Layibi Division MP, Ojara Mapenduzi, after the Parliament adopted the majority report authored by Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline chaired by Bugweri County MP, Abdu Katuntu.

The committee was investigating the legislator for two weeks over his alleged abusive tweets targeting the deputy Speaker, Anita Among, as an individual and as a presiding officer.

Muntu notes that whatever transpired in Parliament over this matter indicates the abuse of the institution since there alot important things they have to handle than Zaake issue.