The Alliance for National Transformation leader Mugisha Muntu, has tasked government to explain to Ugandans how textile firm NYTIL was selected for mask production.

Members of Parliament also earlier questioned how the company was awarded a contract to produce and supply face masks across the country.

In his 14th nation address on Monday, president Museveni said public transport would resume after Nytil has delivered the consignment even as other stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 questioned the company’s capacity to supply the required masks within such a short time.

Muntu is wondering how NYTIL was contracted for the job without undergoing the due procurement process.

He says the manufacture of masks should be extended to all companies that have the capacity to produce them.