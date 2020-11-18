The flag bearer for Alliance for National transformation presidential candidate Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has pledged to reconcile the people of Ssembabule District who have been torn apart by political wrangles.

He made the remarks yesterday while canvassing for votes in Ssembabule and Bukomansimbi districts.

Muntu said there’s no reason why politics should divide people to an extent of seeing bloodshed.

Today Muntu will be traveling to districts of Butambala, Gomba, and Mpigi urging electorates to vote for him come 2021.