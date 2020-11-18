The Alliance For National Transformation, ANT presidential candidate Mugisha Muntu has suspended his campaigns demanding for the release of NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC’s Patrick Amuriat.

Kyagulanyi was today arrested from Luuka district for an action police has described as is likely to cause the spread of infections disease as prescribed in the penal code act.

Kyagulanyi’s arrest arises from holding a campaign of more than 200 people.

FDC’s Amuriat was also arrested from Gulu for holding a campaign rally of more than 200 people .

Now Muntu says he has decided to pause his presidential campaign activities until his olleagues, are released and their freedom to campaign guaranteed.

He has called upon government to recognise that this is not business as usual.