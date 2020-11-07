

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has pledged to restore presidential term limits and wellbeing of the people once entrusted with power come 2021.

Muntu says all the problems Uganda is facing now are a result of those in power not thinking about giving other people with fresh ideas chance to lead.

In 2005 parliament amended the constitution to remove the presidential term limits followed by the removal of the presidential age limit which gave the incumbent president a green light to contest in the coming general elections.

However Muntu insists that it is important to restore the presidential limit in order to limit the existence of leaders in power who may have lost truck.

The ANT presidential candidate named his 47-man national campaign task force led by Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza.

He is contesting against 10 others including his bush war comrade and incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

The other general in the race is Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde who is an independent candidate.