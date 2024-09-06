The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) President, Mr. Mugisha Muntu, on Wednesday, called upon more Ugandan elites to actively engage in politics and advocate for change. Muntu emphasized that Uganda has numerous citizens who desire transparency in governance but are currently absent from the political sphere.

He made these remarks during a national dialogue with political and civic actors. The event aimed to assess the state of democracy in Uganda and explore potential avenues for strengthening and promoting inclusive democratic practices.

“There are those who think differently and have a desire that the country should be governed well. They are still out but keep complaining and think that something will change,” said Muntu.

The dialogue was jointly organized by Akina Maama wa Africa and the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

Eunice Musiime, the Executive Director of Akina Maama wa Africa, noted that while some progress has been made towards achieving democracy, certain threats must be addressed.