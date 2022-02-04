By Ruth Anderah

President Museveni has implored the judiciary to consider giving the death penalty for murder, rape, and defilement convicts.

This has been one of the 5 crucial elements that the President has tasked the judiciary to focus on as he officiated at the opening of the New Law Year 2022.

Museveni says he does not support sentences such as life imprisonment that are given to people who take others’ lives and therefore the death penalty is the most deterrent punishment.

1n 2009 Luzira death row, inmates led by Susan Kigula successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to remove the mandatory death penalty.

Since then, judges have been giving sentences ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment for murder, rape, and defilement but the president says he finds this so lenient.

Meanwhile, the President has also asked the judges to get tougher on people who steal government money, rioters, and village thieves by denying them bail.