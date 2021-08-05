By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has agreed to the midterm access of NSSF savings for eligible members.

This means members aged 45 and above and who have saved with the fund for 10 years will be able to get 20% of their savings.

The decision was made after Wednesday’s meeting between Workers representatives, the finance minister Matia Kasaija and the Fund managing director Richard Byarugaba.

Referring to himself as Pontius Pilate, who in the bible presided over the trial of Jesus and later ordered for crucifixion, Museveni says due to huge demand by workers, he has now washed his hands before adding that if it does not work out, then it will be a lesson learned together.

He has now directed the minister for Gender, Labour and Social development Betty Amongi to make all the necessary changes to the bill and return it for consent.

Minister Matia Kasaija says they are to formulate regulations that will govern the way the money will be given out.

The National Organisation of Trade Unions, NOTU Chairman Usher Owere has commended President Museveni for the bold decision and thanked him on behalf of workers of Uganda for listening to their plight.

“Workers are very happy with you. You have saved this country and workers will never forget you. I thank the workers for being patient,” he said.