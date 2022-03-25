President Museveni has accepted the resignation of Thomas Tayebwa from the position of government chief whip.

In a letter, Museveni has appreciated Tayebwa for his service during his term in office.

“I hearby accept your resignation. I wish to thank you for your service rendered during your term in office,” he said.

His resignations comes after Central Executive Committee (CEC) for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Thomas Tayebwa to stand for deputy speaker of parliament position.

It should be noted that Article 82(4) of the constitution of Uganda provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.”