As we await for a COVID-19 cure which will be out in about 18 months, Museveni has warned that we need to keep the number of cases low if they are to be treatable.

In his address to the nation last night, Museveni said much as there is no vaccine yet for this pandemic, the good news is that it can be treated and avoided through behaviour for now.

He, however, says the treatability of the sick can only be a success if the numbers are few so that doctors can concentrate on them.

It is from that he shockingly revealed that the first COVID-19 patient healed after 16 days of strict concentration by the medical personnel.

So far, a total of 38,835 samples have been tested and 601 samples from the random survey ongoing.

Uganda so far has 97 cases with 55 recoveries.