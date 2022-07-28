President Museveni has allayed fears that Uganda is to lose out on its recently discovered oil resource.

It comes amid growing concern over the increasing fuel prices and fears that countries around the world have started the transition to stop use of petroleum in cars in 20 years due to its effects to the environment.

Addressing the nation, the president said it takes time to transition however noting that Uganda’s petroleum will not lose value adding that it can be used for other purposes like making clothes and Tarmac roads among others.

The president therefore said there is no need for worry adding in the remaining years Uganda can still benefit.

Meanwhile the president maintained that switching to electric cars and trains are the long term solution to the fuel problem however in the meantime encouraging members of the public to use fuel sparingly.