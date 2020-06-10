

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has given a green light to domestic tourism.

This comes as government relaxes measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism has been the hardest hit sector of the economy with this pandemic with travel restrictions imposed in March 2020.

However, while addressing the nation on Heroes Day, the President expressed confidence that the sector will be revived, noting that internal travel can resume.

He however emphasized the need to ensure observance of the set health guidelines.