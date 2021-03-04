By Prossy Kisakye

A 2019 compliance report from the inspector of government released today has revealed that the President, his vice and permanent secretaries are the most compliant when it comes to declaring their assets.

Today, political and public servants started the declaration process of their wealth online, an exercise that Is backed up by the leadership code Act 2002.

The code requires both elected and appointed leaders holding public offices to declare their income, assets and liabilities in a bid to fight corruption in government offices.

Releasing the report today, the Deputy Inspector General of Government Mariam Wangadya said the President and his deputy have been 10% complaint followed by the public service commission, Parliament, Petroleum Authority of Uganda among others.

The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has now asked the Judiciary to champion the process after they were not among the top 10 and yet they are meant to be enforcers of the law.