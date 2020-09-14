

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni and his Tanzanian host President John Magufuli witnessed the signing of an agreement in Chato District, paving way for construction of the crude oil pipeline.

Speaking at the event, Museveni said the project has to begin with immediate effect for the people of the two countries to start enjoying the fruits of the resource.

President Museveni said in principle, they agreed that the two governments expedite the harmonization of pending issues in the spirit of the East African Community, the remaining agreements be fast-tracked including the Tanzanian host government agreement (HGA) and quickly carry out the implementation of EACOP project,”

The signing came a few days after the Uganda government and Total signed the host government agreement a major milestone paving the way for a Final Investment Decision on the production of Uganda’s oil.

The 1,445KM pipeline will transport crude oil from Uganda’s oil fields in Hoima, to the Port of Tanga on the Indian Ocean.