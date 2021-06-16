By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is this morning expected to officially launch Mpondwe Bridge in Kasese district together with his DR Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

The bridge links Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two heads of state are also expected later in the day to commission construction of major road infrastructure projects in DR Congo by both governments.

President Museveni recently defended investment in infrastructure development in DR Congo, arguing that it was aimed at boosting trade.