By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has appealed to the Church to renew evangelism in society so as to address the erosion of moral standards and integrity.

The President made the remarks at the 29th Lango Diocesan Synod where he was represented by the Vice President, retired major Jessica Alupo.

The President also applauded the existing partnership between the church and state as very critical to the country’s journey to the middle-income status, emphasizing the importance of working together to eradicate poverty, combat diseases, fight corruption, and provide the country with a moral compass.

He called for the Church’s support in realizing the transformation of 3.5 M households into the money economy through the Parish Development Model.

The Diocesan Synod is held every two years and is composed of all Parish priests, Archdeaconry leaders, secondary school headteachers of the church of Uganda foundation body schools, Bishops, and other individuals nominated by the Bishop.