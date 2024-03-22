President Museveni has appointed his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

He replaces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who was appointed Minister of State for trade in the new cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday evening. Gen Muhoozi has been serving as his father’s senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations.

This comes days after President Museveni on February 17 presented the UPDF Establishment 2021, an instrument of delegated Command, Control, and Administration, to then CDF Gen Mbadi, to command all elements of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Read more