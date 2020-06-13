President Museveni has declined to confirm Engineer Andrew Kitaka and instead nominated Dorothy Kisaka as the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director in changes that saw two other directors sacked.

Mr Museveni also declined to confirm Mr James Sserunkuuma as deputy director and instead nominating Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali for the position.

Eng. Kitaka and Sserunkuuma will retain their substantive positions as director of Engineering and technical services and revenue collections respectively.

Following the departure of Ms Jennifer Musisi, Mr Kitaka was appointed acting executive director on December 20, 2018.