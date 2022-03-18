By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni who is also a commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed Maj Gen Charles Okidi as the new UPDF Air Force deputy commander.

This has been confirmed by the updf spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye.

Maj Gen Okidi has been serving as the air force Chief of Staff.

He took over the position in 2019, replacing the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech who had been appointed as special envoy to South Sudan.

Brig Kulayigye meanwhile says the president has appointed Brig David Agonyi as the Airforce’s Chief of staff to replace Okidi.

Col Abdul Rugumayo has been appointed as the deputy commander of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Col Rugumayo has been serving as Deputy General Manager Luwero Industries, a subsidiary of National Enterprise Corporation( NEC).