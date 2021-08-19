By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has appointed 2 justices of appeal and 5 Judges of the high court

In his letter dated 13th August, the President in the exercise of his powers, acting on the advice of the Judicial service commission appointed Justice Eva Luswata and Christopher Gashirabake as Justices of Appeal.

He has also appointed Justice Tom Chemutai, Lawrence Tweyanze, Vicent Wagona, Alice Kamuhangi and Florence Nakacwa as Judges of the high court.

Two of the appointed judges of the high court Alice Kyomuhangi and Vincent Wagona have been picked from the DPPs Office.

The President has now forwarded the names of the appointees to the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya for vetting.