By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has appointed Habib Seruwagi as a member of the Equal Opportunity Commission.

This has been confirmed by the President’s deputy press secretary Farouk Kirunda .

He says the name of the nominated member has been forwarded to parliament for approval.

Seruwagi has been the Head of Operations at the office of the National Chairman of the NRM.

The Equal Opportunities Commission is a constitutional body mandated to Fighting Discrimination and Inequality in all its form to individual or group and is currently chaired by Safia Nalule Juuko.