President Museveni has appointed Professor Moses Muhwezi as the Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Professor Muhwezi, who previously served as Deputy Principal, has been acting as Principal since the expiration of Professor Wasswa Balunywa’s contract.

In a letter dated November 3, 2024, President Museveni confirmed Professor Muhwezi’s appointment as the substantive Principal for a five-year term, effective immediately.

“This appointment takes immediate effect,” Museveni said in a statement.

When contacted on November 6, 2024, Professor Muhwezi confirmed his appointment and expressed his readiness to assume the role.

Professor Balunywa, who led MUBS for 26 years, completed his term in May. Many had anticipated that President Museveni would reappoint him.