President Museveni has appointed 3 people to serve as commissioners at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC)

These are Simeo Nsubuga, the former police spokesperson and former legislator representing Kassanda South, Col Stephen Basaliza, and Omara Apita.

The names of the appointees have been forwarded to parliament for vetting.

The commission has been grappling with a case backlog and understaffed following the death of Rev. Father Simon Lokodo and the expiry of contracts for two commissioners.

The new appointments, therefore, come in handy to fully constitute the commission and also expedite the handling of cases before it.