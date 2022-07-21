By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni is in Arusha, Tanzania, for the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

According to the senior presidential press secretary, Linda Nabusayi, the president who left the country aboard Uganda Airlines has been received by among others; the ministry for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga.

The regional body brings together seven countries, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and DR Congo.

The two day Summit taking place at the Arusha Conference Center is expected to review the progress report on the verification exercise on the admission of Somalia to the regional bloc.

Somalia had attempted joining the regional bloc between 2012 and 2017, but the bloc initially refused the application, citing sporadic conflict and weak institutions in Somalia.

Somali president Sheikh Hassan Mohamud is expected to attend the summit to renew his country’s push to join the East African Community.