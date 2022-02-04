By Fred Wambede

Residents and elders in the Bugisu sub-region have asked President Museveni to use the Terehe Sita celebrations to address some of the unfulfilled pledges and other issues affecting the Mt Elgon region.

Mt Elgon Sub-region was selected to host this year’s celebrations with the main ceremony to be held at Malukhu in Mbale City on February 6th president Museveni as chief guest.

Tarehe Sita commemorates the daring attack on Kabamba barracks by the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels in Mubende district on February 6, 1981.

Steven Masiga, a researcher and an expert on higher education working with Makerere University, Mbale Branch, says president Museveni should pronounce himself on the issue of public University for Bugisu.

Masiga says the university will help in fulfilling Uganda’s vision 2040 since labour skills lead to upward labour mobility and access to tertiary education.

According to the Education Thematic Series (UBOS.2017a), Tertiary Level Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for Mt Elgon region is 4.2 % lower than the national GER of 6.85%.

Masiga, who also works as a communication officer for Bamasaba Cultural Institution, added that the people want President Museveni to offer political guidance on the issue of parallel cultural heads.

Responding to the residents’ pleas, the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Robert Webale, said other pledges including seed capital for youth leaders, job placement and scholarships, and other issues have been forwarded to the line ministry of defense for handling.

Webale adds that the choice of Mbale city as a host of Tarehe Sita commemorations is a blessing to the young people of Bugisu.