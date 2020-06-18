

The just released revised election roadmap continues to draw mixed reaction from Members of Parliament across the political divide.

According to the Electoral Commission, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates for the various positions will conduct their campaigns on social media platforms, radios and televisions.

However, some MPs like Christine Ayo, the Woman representative for Alebtong district and Elias Asiku of Koboko North say this will be the most difficult campaign especially in rural areas where most people cannot access these facilities.

Ayo now proposes that the president declares a state of emergency, so that the elections can be postponed for another six months to avoid what happened in Burundi where the number of COVID- 19 infections shot up after the elections in May.