President Yoweri Museveni has been called upon to utilize his prerogative of mercy powers to pardon individuals imprisoned for political reasons. This follows the recent pardoning of former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director, Chandi Jamwa, and other inmates, under Article 121 (1) (a) of the constitution.

Ismael Kirya, acting spokesperson for the Democratic Party (DP), noted the apparent discrepancy.

“Mr Chandi Jamwa was convicted on accounts of abuse of office and causing financial loss to NSSF by the Anti-Corruption Court and sentenced to 12 years in prison. This is a good gesture to show some forgiveness to such people, however, we want to see the same on other prisoners like those sentenced in the 2021 elections,” he told journalists on Tuesday.

“We want to understand, does this article work in isolation or discrimination?” Kirya wondered.

Kirya further urged the committee that advises the president to avoid selective pardons and exercise fairness in their recommendations.