President Museveni has on his social media platforms explained why the former Deputy Attorney General, Mwesigwa Rukutana, has not received Police bond, saying that such impunity is not acceptable.

Rukutana is battling several charges of attempted murder, assault and threatening violence among others.

The charges stem from a stand-off after he lost the race for the Rushenyi County Seat to Naome Kabasharira in the NRM Party Primaries.

Museveni, in a missive posted on his official Twitter handle said, “In the case of the Rukutanas, the Police did not give Police bond because, according to the Police, the evidence is clear and they should go for trial. I hope the DPP will also oppose bail.”

He further stated: “The image of impunity is not acceptable.”

The President who has also flagged skulls of those who died in the Luwero war has emphasised the need to respect the NRM legacy and that whoever caused violence in the NRM Primaries will have to face the wrath of the law.